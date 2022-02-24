Clouds still persist in the area with snow showers forming after 7 AM in the morning. Temperatures will still be cold as much of the area is still close to 0°, but thankfully the northern wind has settled to under 10 mph. So wind chills are for the most part down to 1’s and 10’s and expected to rise though the day as temperatures rise up to the low 10’s for the area. Snow is expected to last through the much of the daytime and snow accumulation expected between .5” and 1.5” for the region with heavier snow by I-90.