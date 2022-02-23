The day will start of with low temperatures below 0° and winds still over 10 mph. This is a problem because it will make wind chills in the area drop to 20’s and 30’s below 0 for the morning hence why a wind chill advisory and warning are in effect through the area. It’s going to remain cold as we go through the day with winds not settling and temperatures that struggle to rise to the low 10’s for highs. Sunshine will be few and far between as clouds are still present in the area, so probably a good day to avoid going outside if possible.

The evening has clouds and temperatures that will drop a little less, but more importantly winds drop under 10 mph helping to make wind chills not feel as bad.

More cold weather for tomorrow along with persisting snow chances for the area.