After yesterdays record setting day, we’ll be back towards seasonal temperatures that will feel colder thanks to strengthening winds. We start the warmer with clouds as well, as we struggle to warm up to the 30’s across much of the area. Winds will be from the NE and above 15 mph with possible gust up to 40 mph. clouds will last through the day into tomorrow as we see snow appearing close to midnight through tomorrow morning with low temperatures falling into the 1’s. We may see up and inch and a half of snow across parts of Siouxland with this particular system.