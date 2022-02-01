SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- With a passing cold front for the area leads to colder daytime temperatures after we start the morning above the freezing point for much of Siouxland. Winds are also going to remain stronger behind the front already reported above 15 mph with gusts above 20 mph. The evening will show rapidly dropping temperatures and clouds still persisting as well.

Colder temperatures tomorrow and heading towards the weekend as winds finally begin to settle down, with the good news that clouds will begin to clear later in the week.

The weekend looks to be warm again with rising temperatures expected for the area.