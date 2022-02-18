We start the day sunny and starting to warm up thanks to the southern airflow. But the pleasant weather won’t last all day, as a low pressure system moves past us to the north bringing in some light rain fall and cloud coverage later in the afternoon. The clouds clear out by the evening but will put a damper on how warm we’ll be able to get through the daytime. Along with the clouds will be a shift to northern air which will lead to a colder night dropping down back into the 10’s to start the day tomorrow.
February 18th AM: Warmer and breezier start to the weekend
by: Victor Perez
Posted:
Updated:
Events
Local News
Trending Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Weather Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Weather Alerts
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter