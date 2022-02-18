We start the day sunny and starting to warm up thanks to the southern airflow. But the pleasant weather won’t last all day, as a low pressure system moves past us to the north bringing in some light rain fall and cloud coverage later in the afternoon. The clouds clear out by the evening but will put a damper on how warm we’ll be able to get through the daytime. Along with the clouds will be a shift to northern air which will lead to a colder night dropping down back into the 10’s to start the day tomorrow.