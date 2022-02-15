We have warmer for the day with stronger southern airflow. Temperatures will get pushed into the 50’s for the day with increased cloud coverage lasting through the day. Winds will be stronger, reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. So breezy conditions that settle a bit as we head into the evening before strengthening again tomorrow.
