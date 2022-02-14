Seasonal temperatures for Valentines that won’t feel too bad as winds will only be between 5-10 mph. we’ll start the day with much of the area in the 10’s as we rise into the low and mid 30’s for the highs today. And along with clear skies expected for the area through the day, will help make it feel a little warmer.
