Daytime temperatures will be in the 40’s and 50’s through the area as we have a passing warm front along with slightly breezy conditions from the southwest behind the front. We start the day sunny but see building cloud coverage thanks to the low pressure system, which will also give us a chance to see some light rain later throughout the day. Afterwards a warm evening due to lingering clouds overnight.

Temperatures aren’t expected to rise much tomorrow as we stay in the 30’s for highs with clouds persisting. Slim chance for morning flurries in the area, but it’ll stick to trace amounts of snowfall is you do get some.