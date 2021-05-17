Facebook Forecast May 17th,2021

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland!

We are looking at a very cloudy, wet, and breezy week ahead of us with several chances for showers and thunderstorms, but a warm week with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 50s with a little bit of humidity in the area.

Winds are breezy this morning coming from the east, northeast up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with light possible sprinkles across portions of Siouxland through the overnight hours.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at on and off sprinkles possible today as temperatures rise to a high of 70 by this afternoon.

