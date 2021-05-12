Facebook Forecast May 12th, 2021

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!



We are looking at another mild day with sunshine today, seasonal highs in the 60s and rain likely throughout this weekend.



Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the 30s across the area. With temperatures on the chillier side, Madison, Stanton, and Wayne counties in western Siouxland in Nebraska are under a frost advisory until 9 am today.



Winds are very light this morning coming from the southeast up to 10 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies through the overnight hours into this morning.



Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a mild and sunny day with a few clouds mixed in and a high of 66 by this afternoon.



As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when showers are set to return to the area this weekend.