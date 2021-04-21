Facebook Forecast: April 21st 2021

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!

We are halfway through the week and we are looking at pockets of sunshine and cool temperatures today, a mild weekend with highs in the 50s & 60s, and a warm start to next week with highs in the 70s & 80s.

Temperatures are currently on the chilly side in the upper 20s and low 30s across the area.

Winds are coming from the northwest, north, and northeast up to 25 mph in portions of Siouxland.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few light flurries in portions of central and eastern Siouxland through the overnight hours.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see we are looking at pockets of sunshine but cool temperatures with a high of 46 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see rain showers return to Siouxland ahead of this weekend.