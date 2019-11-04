Evening Forecast: November 03, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-

Good afternoon and happy Sunday Siouxland. I hope you all enjoyed your extra hour of sleep last night! Today has been a pretty dreary fall day with cooler temperatures with light on and off rain showers. The week ahead is looking to be on the cool and cloudy side with highs mainly in the 40s, and a slim chance for flurries on Tuesday. Temperatures today are already on the cooler side being reported in the 40s and 50s. We’ve had nice light winds today from the east and southeast between 0 and 10 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a few light scattered showers move through the area. They have mostly seemed to be light sprinkles today. Showers may continue until between 7 and 8 pm tonight. As you can see those showers are very light as we are not even seeing accumulating totals here in Sioux City, with trace amounts being reported towards our north and northeast. The good news is as we head into tonight we will start to dry out, making way for a cool quiet night as we fall to a low of 33 by tomorrow morning with mostly cloudy skies sticking around. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 and 10:00 p.m. to see your full extended forecast and when we could possibly see some light flurries in the area on Tuesday!