SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a relatively snowy winter across Siouxland, many may assume the drought is over. However, that is not the case. Despite many areas seeing several significant snow events throughout the winter season (in this case, meteorological winter season of December/January/February), and several areas receiving near or above average snowfall for he season, the entirety of Siouxland ranges from abnormally dry to in extreme drought.

Drought Monitor from NDM, NOAA, & USDA

The good news, however, is that there are some signs of improvement, although fairly small. Much of Siouxland did see far less than average rainfall over the past 30 days, but the majority of the area ultimately saw at least 50% of their average rainfall with several areas seeing 80-90%+ of their average rainfall.

Between last month and now, the portion of the state of Iowa considered to be in a moderate drought dropped slightly, from 32.1% to 31.9% and in a slightly more significant drop, the percentage of Iowa considered abnormally dry dropped from 67.6% to 62%, a 5.6% decrease. Severe, Extreme, and Exceptional drought conditions did not show any improvements.

Changes in Nebraska drought conditions didn’t have much improvement either, with an only 0.1% decrease in abnormally dry conditions, 0.4% decrease in moderate drought conditions, and 1.4% decrease in extreme drought conditions. Severe drought conditions unfortunately increased slightly by 0,1%.

In South Dakota, the entire state remains abnormally dry, however moderate drought conditions decreased 19.2%, severe drought conditions decreased by 2.2%, and no areas of the state are in extreme or exceptional drought.

Regional Drought Monitor from NDM, NOAA, and USDA

Percent of Normal Rain across the region over the past 30 days

The current outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) shows drought conditions remaining throughout the area over the next three months, but improving.

In the shorter range forecast the CPC highlights the possibility of slightly above average precipitation over the next 6-8 days ahead of another period of drier than average weather in the more extended 8-14 outlook.

6-10 Day Precip. Outlook 8-14 Day Precip. Outlook

So unfortunately, it looks like the drought will hang on at least awhile longer, but we may see some improvements coming.