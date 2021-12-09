SIOUX CITY, Iowa(KCAU)- We’re going to start the morning with temperatures in the 30’s so a warmer start. Winds will be from the south and still above 10 mph for much of the area so wind chills will feel like the 20’s and low 30’s.

Clouds have been present through the early morning hours, but as the sun rises clouds will move out of the region leading to sunny weather for the day, Clouds will begin to increase ahead of the pressure system developing off the Rockies overnight.

This system is important, because it will lead to widespread snow in the area on Friday. A winter Storm watch has been issued and will be in effect at 3 AM on Friday morning.