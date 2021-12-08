December 8th AM: Warmer temperatures in the Siouxland

With the return of sunshine, we will be seeing warmer weather in the area, as we return to the 40’s for the area. Winds will still be between 10-15 mph and from the southeast, along with clear skies after the passage of the low pressure system. Clouds will begin to build overnight, which will keep the night mild as well.

Temperatures are expected to be higher tomorrow as southern airflow continues for the region. Building clouds in the area, which will culminate in snow coming our way on Friday.

Accumulations will be over an inch to kick of the weekend.