December 7th AM: Passing morning flurries

A cold start to the day as we see snow showers passing through the area. Stronger winds still present making it feel colder with the snow ending in the morning hours. A warmer day with the southern flowing winds, temperatures will rise to be in the high 30’s with clearing skies overnight.

The warmup continues over the next few days, with temperatures back in the 40’s for the midweek.

Colder and wetter weather to start the weekend though. Chances of snow for Friday have been increasing the closer we get to it.