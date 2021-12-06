December 6th AM: Coldest day this season

We’ve had warm weather for the start of December, but that’s no longer the case as we will see temperatures down into the 20 for highs today. And with the stronger winds still present from the northwest, it’ll feel in colder in the region. Sunshine will be present through the day before clouds begin to roll in through the evening hours. The winds will begin to settle as well after the early afternoon.
Local News
Trending Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Breaking News
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Weather Alerts Newsletter