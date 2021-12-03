December 3rd AM: Cooling trend starts for weekend

The warmer weather for the area is coming to an end as we see temperatures dropping over the next few days. Todays highs will be in the mid 50’s with northern winds making it feel a bit cooler as we see gusts reaching up to 25 mph. A few clouds through the day, but sunshine will prevail for the area. The evening will remain clear as well.

As we go through the weekend, temperatures drop to the 40’s with similar winds tomorrow. By Sunday they begin to increase and we’ll see gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

The work will be even colder as we see highs in the 30’s for much of the week.