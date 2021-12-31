A colder day in the area as temperatures drop to the 20’s for highs and will be feel colder thanks to increasing winds ahead of the passing cold front. Clouds will be present through most of the day as well. Wind chills will feel like the singles digits and 10’s as winds increase up to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 30 mph. Afterwards the night temperatures will drop into the single digits so expect wind chills below zero. A Wind chill advisory will be in effect till tomorrow.

The weekend will be rather cold with snow chances still present for Saturday, heaviest accumulation is expected south of Tekamah.