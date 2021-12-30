Mild December weather with temperatures in the 30’s with sunshine as well. Clouds will begin to roll in in the morning, but they don’t last long as we see strengthening winds. The winds will be from the south with gusts possible up to 25 mph, so slightly breezy but they’ll increase as we go through the weekend. The night will have some late clouds with temperatures dropping into the 10’s again.

Expect this to continue through the weekend as well as temperatures drop over the next few days. Coldest is expected to be on new years day, so prep for a cold start to the year.