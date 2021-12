A chance to break record heat for the as we see temps rising to the mid 60’s and our previous record is of 62° set in 1998. We’ll also have mostly clear skies through the day as winds will shift to be from the east and under 10 mph. The evening will remain warm across the region.

Tomorrow starts the cooling trend in the area as Friday has temps in the 50’s. We stay dry as rain continues to miss the area.