Starting off the day with some winds already reaching up to 20 mph in Siouxland, along with temperatures in the 10’s for the area. So wind chills have been reported in the single digits and below zero already. Winds will increase as we see rising temperatures in the area to put us in the upper 30’s for highs. The morning clouds will leave, expect the day to be mostly sunny. Winds really calm down through the evening.

Temperatures will continue to rise as we expect highs in the 40’s through the rest of the work week with sunshine for most of it as well. Leading up to the holiday weekend we remain dry, but slim chances for snow on Christmas have appeared, we will eagerly keep an eye on that as the week progresses.