Temperatures in the area start of feeling seasonal as wind chills are in the teens for much of the region. We start the day with some clouds that gradually clear through the day. Winds will be from the northwest reaching up to 15 mph, with gusts possible to reach up to 25 mph. Expect a cool day with highs in the 20’s. Skies remain pretty clear until tomorrow morning.
December 20th AM: Clearing conditions for the day
by: Victor Perez
Posted:
Updated:
Local News
Trending Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Weather Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Weather Alerts
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter