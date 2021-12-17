Another day with temperatures rising into the upper 30’s for the area. More clouds will be present through the daytime with winds only to be between 5-10 mph and from the ESE. Clouds will persist through the evening as we see slim chances for flurries through the night, with the emphasis being situated to the north. They begin to gradually clear after midnight.

By tomorrow we’ll have mostly sunny conditions with cooler temperatures, as highs will be in the low 20’s and will feel colder as we expect winds to be close to 15 mph. Wind chills are expected to be in the single digits.