After the passage of the low system and cold front with multiple storms attached to it, quieter weather instore for the area. Temperatures in the area will be significantly colder afterwards, with highs for the day in upper 30’s. clouds have moved east, so sunnier weather in store for the region. Winds will continues to settle down through the day with over 20 mph still during the early afternoon and gusts up to 40 and quieter winds close to sunset.