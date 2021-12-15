Starting the day with fog with winds already above 10 mph in the area. They’ll only increase through the day as we see winds above 20 mph by the afternoon with gusts reaching up 50 mph and above that overnight.

Temperatures will rise with the strong southern airflow as daytime highs will range between low 50’s to mid 60’s in Siouxland. But then a cold front moves through the area and we see showers and storms pass through, with a chance for severe weather in the area.

Winds will increase overnight to 30 mph with potential gusts above 65 mph.

For the latest weather, visit our weather page.