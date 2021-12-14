Even through more clouds will be around than yesterday, we can still expect mild winter weather for the day. Winds will be from the southeast and temperatures will rise to be in the mid 40’s and even some 50’s for the area. As we go through the day clouds will be present through the evening along with chances for fog to develop overnight.

Tomorrow will have even warmer weather as we expect to push into the 60’s, with continued chances for showers and possible storms after midday. Good chance to see some snows after the rain passes. It’ll be a windy day as well with gusts reaching over 40 mph. Be prepared for a push back to seasonal after that.