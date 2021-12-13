Sunshine continues for the area as we start the week with sunny and mild weather today. A few clouds will move, but we’ll remain mostly sunny along with calm winds close to 5 mph. As we go through the day temperatures will rise to the low 40’s and continue to chip away at the snow still present on the ground. The evening will be quiet as we start the day of tomorrow with a foggy morning.

Unseasonably warm weather will continue for a few days as we see rising temperatures. Chances for rain and storms are still present during midweek.

After that we have cooling temperatures for Siouxland.