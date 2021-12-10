The day is finally here. We will see snow coming down in the area as the winter storm makes its way through the area.

Temperatures will be slightly above freezing through the morning as clouds move across.

Snow isn’t going to begin for some of the area until the mid morning hours.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory will be in effect through the day and last until midnight tonight.

Winds will be over 10 mph so some chances to see blowing snow in the early afternoon.

Accumulation is ranging from 2 inches to the south to over 7 inches in parts of the north.