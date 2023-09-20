SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A little over a month ago, on August 21, 2023, Sioux City saw, or rather felt, a record high heat index of 122°.

While the heat indices were anticipated to be into the triple digits, heat indices that day overperformed across much of the area, climbing to between 110 degrees to, in Sioux City’s case over 120°.

So, why did heat indices rise so high? And how does corn factor into it?

The reason for the record-breaking heat index in Sioux City is fairly simple. Corn. Or more accurately something called “corn sweat” or “corn transpiration.”

Plants undergo an invisible process called transpiration in which they release water vapor from their leaves into the air/atmosphere. The process begins with the roots of the plant pulling water into the plant through the soil. That water then moves its way through plant tissues, a crucial part of keeping the plant alive, much like blood flows through our veins. Think of the ground as the heart of the plant and the roots as veins and arteries. The water, like our blood, is circulated from the ground (our hypothetical heart for the plant) and through the roots (veins and arteries) of the plant and into the tissues of the plant, also known as leaves. This in turn, powers life-giving functions of the plant like metabolic and physiologic functions.

Finally, water vapor is released from the leaves through pores called stomata, think of this as the leaves of the plant sweating.

And this is when plant transpiration can affect moisture in the air and impact humidity, dew point, and heat indices.

Many factors influence transpiration. With weather conditions, higher temperatures result in higher transpiration, likewise higher wind speeds create a higher transpiration rate. Also, lower humidity yields higher transpiration because there’s less moisture in the air so plants can release more water vapor than air that is near saturation. Another factor is amount and intensity of sunlight.

Characteristics of the plant itself also influence transpiration levels. For example, plants like cacti and succulents transpire less water than plants like corn or soybeans. Larger leaf area of a plant also increases transpiration, so a plant nearing its peak maturity would have a larger leaf area than a plant say, a month into its growth.

In the case of Sioux City’s record heat index, conditions were nearly ideal for high levels of corn “sweat.” The high temperature peaked at 97° that day, winds were out of the southeast, at an average speed of 17 mph. And according to records from the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and their National Centers for Environmental Information, the relative humidity was between 60-62% at the time the record heat index was reached.

So, it can be concluded that the combination of near-record air temperatures, breezy winds, and only moderate levels of humidity, along with the corn being near peak in its growth, meaning the leaves of the corn were nearing their peak area size as well, led to high levels of transpiration.

For reference, according to the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, a single acre of corn can give off 3000-4000 gallons of water per day. So with roughly 44,185 acres of corn (based on 2022 crop data from the USDA) throughout the Sioux City area, that would equate to between 133-177 million gallons of water potentially given off by just corn, per day. As you can imagine that’s a lot of water vapor added into the atmosphere.

The more water vapor added to the atmosphere, the more humid and muggy it feels. This mugginess is typically conveyed by meteorologists using dew point temperature.

In general, dewpoints less than around 60° are considered comfortable, with very little stickiness felt in the air. Above 60° is when it starts to feel sticker, more humid, and more uncomfortable, and past 65-70°, that’s when things start to feel muggy and oppressive in terms of humidity.

Typically in Siouxland, during the summertime, dewpoints vary between 60-70° or so. Above 75° is tropical air and generally tend to be dewpoints found only down in the southern United States and through Florida and the Florida Keys, in other words, very rare air for Siouxland.

On August 21st, dewpoints during the afternoon hours peaked in the low to mid 70s, so despite the moderate relative humidities, it was already very muggy.

And with actual air temperatures at the time the record heat index was set, around 97° and humidity around 60-62%, including the added humidity of corn “sweat” from the over 44 thousand acres of corn nearing their maturity, in optimal conditions for high levels of that transpiration, resulted in the heat index greatly over-achieving forecasted levels and reaching that record 122°.

As humidity increases, so does the heat index

To summarize, it was already a hot day. It was going to be hot no matter what and heat indices were going to soar into the triple digits. And it would not feel great. Then corn entered the equation. Hot temperatures, abundant sunshine, breezy winds, and moderate levels of humidity all came together to create the ideal conditions for the nearly mature corn crops across Sioux City (and the rest of Siouxland too). Those ideal conditions resulted in high levels of transpiration (corn sweat), which led to a relatively localized spike in the heat index, in this case, to record level.