August 21 – 4PM: A cooler and drier Saturday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After the storms yesterday, we’ve seen much cooler weather thanks to the cold front passage through the evening. North winds have also brought drier air from the north to make it feel like early spring weather.

We also have clear skies with slightly breezy conditions with winds up to 15 mph and gusts still reaching up to 25 mph. Clear conditions will persist through the evening and last through the early morning tomorrow before rain and storm chances arrive later in the afternoon.

Tomorrow will kick off a warming trend that will push temperatures back into the 80s.

