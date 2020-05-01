Classroom 9: How to make snow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With temperatures on the rise, kids are always looking for ways to stay cool and a fun way to do that is by making your own snow.

For this experiment, you will need to do some prepping at least the day before because you will need very cold, or frozen, baking soda. To do this, all you will need to do is put some baking soda in the freezer and let it sit overnight.

Supplies needed for experiment:

A cup of cold water

Frozen/very cold baking soda

An empty container

A spoon

A spray bottle with vinegar inside (optional)

Measuring cups

Once your baking soda has been in the freezer for at least one night, you are ready to start making snow!

The first thing you will need to do is measure out how much baking soda you will want to use. Remember how much you measure/use because you will need to cut this amount in half when you need to pour the water. For example, I used about one cup of baking soda for my snow mixture. Once you have your baking soda measured out, you can carefully pour it into your empty container.

Now it’s time to measure out the amount of water you need. To make snow, you need two parts baking soda to one part water. This means you will need to measure out half of what you measured for the baking soda. Following my example in step one, since I used one cup of baking soda, I used a half a cup of cold water. So, whatever you measure your baking soda at, you will need to cut that in half for your water. Another example would be two cups of baking soda to one cup of water. Once you have your water measured out, you are ready to pour that into the container with the baking soda.

Once both ingredients are in the container, grab your spoon and start mixing it all together. If your mixture is still too thin, or too watery, you can add more baking soda to the mixture. The more you add, the thicker your snow will become.

If you choose to add more baking soda, you do not need to add more water, unless you make it too thick for your liking, then you can thin it out by adding some more water.

Now that your snow is mixed together, you can play with it and make it into snowballs if you would like.

If you choose to have vinegar inside a spray bottle, you can spray the vinegar onto your snowball or snow pile. When you spray it, watch what happens!

Spraying vinegar onto the snow creates a reaction with the baking soda. The reaction causes the snow mixture to bubble and fizz. You can now create an “avalanche” if you would like, by creating a snow pile in your container then lightly spraying it with the vinegar. The bubbling and fizzing reaction will cause the snow pile to loosen up, creating an avalanche-like effect in your container.

Just remember, this snow is not edible like the snow outside. It is not harmful if you happen to get some in your mouth, it is just not advised to eat it.