SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you’re like Bing Crosby and are dreaming of a ‘White Christmas,’ you’re not going to be a fan of the initial forecast for the big day.

The average high on Christmas Day, in Sioux City is 31° and the average low is 12°. However, early indications off one of the first model runs to go out far enough to include Christmas Day are suggesting highs on December 25th, potentially into the low to mid 50s, even getting up around 60°. Christmas Eve also looks to be above average with highs possibly in the upper 30s/low 40s.

So, entirely possible we see temperatures Christmas Day that make a run at some records, including the record high temperature of 56° set back in 1946 and tied in 1963. Could also very well see a record-warm low, with the record currently standing at 34°, set back in 1959.

And while it’s looking like high pressure will initially be in place, especially Christmas Eve, the long range model also shows indications of that beginning to break down through our Christmas Day, however with that potential for record-breaking warmth, looking like possibly a stray shower working in late in the day for Christmas.

Unfortunately looking highly unlikely that we see any snow, much less a “white Christmas,” which requires at least 1″ of snow on the ground on Christmas morning, something only 41% of all years on record (133 years of records or 55 years), have recorded.

The most snow ever on the ground for a Christmas Day in Sioux City was back in 2008, when there was over a foot of snow on the ground, 15 inches, to be exact.

Surprisingly, only 39% of Christmas days in Sioux City have actually seen snowfall and only 40% have seen any type of precipitation. In fact, average precipitation for December 25th is only 0.03″.

For reference, last year, the high temperature on Christmas Day only reached 28° and the low fell to -7°. There was also 3 inches of snow on the ground and 0.2″ fell. So technically, by definition, last year was a “white Christmas.”

It’s important to note though, this current forecast is very much preliminary and will change since it’s still two weeks out. However there are strong indications of above average temperatures and drier than average conditions, so don’t count on snow for Christmas this year!