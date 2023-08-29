SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Keep your eyes on the sky! Specifically Wednesday (August 30th) evening/night, when a rare blue supermoon will be on full display.

The moon, set to rise at 6:10 p.m. CT Wednesday evening according to inthesky.org, is the second full moon this month and will be at its closest orbit point to Earth. That will result in it appearing slightly larger than normal. However, despite its name, the moon will not, in fact, be blue, though it will appear brighter than normal.

Fortunately, weather conditions look optimal for viewing the blue supermoon, with clear to mostly clear skies expected and temperatures falling back into the low 60s overnight. Definitely shaping up to be a great night to get outside and get have a look! Just take a look out to the east after sunset. And if you see a bright light near the moon, you’re seeing the planet Saturn, http://earthsky.org says.

The blue supermoon will set at 5:46 AM Thursday (August 31st) morning. After this, 4 full moons remain in 2023, with the next taking place on September 29. The final three after that will happen on October 28, November 27, and the final full moon of 2023 will occur on December 26.