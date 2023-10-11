SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s been a pleasantly mild and sunny past several days, but this gorgeous stretch of fall weather is on borrowed time as a rather strong autumn storm system takes aim on Siouxland.

Winds begin to ramp up Wednesday in advance of an approaching low pressure system moving off the Rockies and out of Colorado. East/southeasterly winds between 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, will aid in advecting abundant moisture and slightly warmer air through Siouxland.

Showers and storms begin to spread into Siouxland as early as late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours, but begin to really ramp up late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the system approaches from the east.

Potential radar imagery and storm system placement by ~8:30 PM Wednesday night (what radar COULD look like)

Rain and storms overspread the area and really become widespread in coverage for Thursday with heavy rainfall totals anticipated across Siouxland, likely between 1-2 inches with isolated higher amounts. Because of that, the NWS Weather Prediction Center has outlined Siouxland in a Marginal to Slight risk for excessive rainfall through our Wednesday and Thursday, indicating that there is a 5-15% chance of small streams overflowing their banks and causing at least some minor flash flooding.

However, flooding isn’t a major concern with this rainfall due to persistent drought conditions throughout the area, the lengthy duration of the rainfall and rainfall rates expected to remain fairly light/moderate. This should mitigate much of the flooding threat, although some urban flooding like ponding in roads and lower-lying areas such as ditches may occur at times.

Potential storm system placement & what radar may look like ~12 PM Thursday (10-12-23)

Some storms are possible through the day Thursday as well, with modest amounts of instability and abundant shear (change with wind speed/direction with height), along with decent lapse rates (change with temperature with height). An isolated stronger to severe storm or two, posing the threat of a damaging wind gust or two, large hail, and potentially an isolated tornado threat is also possible through western portions of Iowa and through northeast Nebraska.

A marginal risk for severe weather is also in place Wednesday evening/night for much of Siouxland as well, with damaging winds and isolated large hail the primary threats. There is also a marginal risk for Thursday as well for locations mainly south of US-20 with a slight risk in place for the extreme southern parts of the viewing area.

Potential Rainfall Totals by Friday (10/13/23) Evening

In addition to widespread soaking rains and heavy rainfall totals, high winds are also anticipated, especially Thursday and Friday as the surface low pressure moves through the region. Sustained winds out of the east upwards of 20-25 mph and gusts ranging between 40-45 and even isolated 50 mph wind gusts are very likely, and Wind Advisories and/or High Wind Watches/Warnings may be needed as the system evolves and progresses.

Stay with KCAU 9 and the KCAU 9 Weather Team as this fall storm approaches Siouxland for all the latest updates and be sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and weather alerts online, on social media and on-air!