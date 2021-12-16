AURELIA, Iowa (KCAU) – The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is continuing to assess damage and determine more information on the tornadoes that occurred Wednesday evening. Preliminary information has been released regarding the storm in Cherokee county that affected the city of Aurelia and a tornado is confirmed to have hit the city.

The tornado was on the ground from 4:59 PM to 5:04 PM. It’s rated as an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds up to 105 MPH. The tornado traveled 6.7 miles and had a maximum width of 600 yards. No injuries or deaths resulted from the tornado.

The Storm Survey report from the NWS is as follows…

The tornado touched down near the intersection of T Avenue and 610th Street and collapsed a hog barn. It tracked northeast toward Aurelia and intermittently damaged roofs and siding of nearby houses and farm outbuildings. The tornado entered the south side of Aurelia near Main Street and 560th Street. It damaged the grain elevator, tipped over several empty rail cars, and knocked some power poles loose. It snapped tree limbs and tree trunks through town and the golf course before dissipating.