SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- An even cooler start to the day in Siouxland as temperatures in 50’s for most of the area. That won’t last through the daytime, as temperatures rise with the clear sunny skies that we’ll be having. Winds will be from the south south east between 5-10 mph during the day. Clear skies will be present through the evening as well for Siouxland.

Over the next few days, temperatures rise in the region to get us back to the 90’s. Meaning our morning start temperatures will be milder and in the 60’s instead. Cloud coverage will also increase after the midweek.

With the clouds we see temperatures rising but rain chances remain stagnant and low for the next few days. The warmer weather will last for quite some time.