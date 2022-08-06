SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- A continuation of yesterday as we temps getting into the 90’s again. It’s going to feel even hotter though thanks the Southern airflow last night that continues through the day as well, increasing humidity values. Expect feels like temperatures for most of the region to get above 100° again, which has led to a heat advisory that will be in effect from 12PM until 8 PM.

Their is a cold front that will slowly make its way across the area later in the afternoon that changes the wind directions and brings with it the chances for some showers and storms in the region. Rain will start in the late afternoon hours as the front will drag along tomorrow. They’ll continue through the evening and into Sunday as well.

After it passes, we finally get some cooler temperatures in the area with some 80’s for a few days to kick off next week. Temperatures will begin to rise again later in the week.