SIOUX CITY, IOWA(KCAU)- Clear skies to start the day again in Siouxland as clouds are hard to find not only here but most of tristate region is pretty clear. winds have been under 10 mph and flowing from the north. as the day progress the sunshine will persist as temperatures gradually increase to put us in the low 90’s for highs today. Still seeing above average temperatures in the area.

Overnight temperatures get back more seasonal 60’s for the night as occasional clouds stream by. The clouds don’t stick around for tomorrow either, so get ready for another sunny day with above average temperatures.

We’ll finally get a change of pace coming soon for the area. As well as chances for some rain appearing again, lets hope for a good soaking for Siouxland.