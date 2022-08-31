SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Clear skies help get us cool again over night, but that won’t last through the rest of the day. With the sunshine and shift to southern airflow, temperatures will be rising up. Expect highs to be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s for most of the region. Definitely above average temperatures considering we’re knocking on Septembers door. Winds will peak at slightly over 10 mph here and there across the area.

There’s even the potential for some severe weather in Siouxland later this afternoon. This is thanks to a weak system that passes through Nebraska and could push to the NE corner of the state. Chances remain minimal to see potential rain and storms briefly this afternoon and early evening.

After that little bit of excitement, quiet again for a few days as temperatures stay hot. Staying close to 10° above what should be seen for the beginning of September. Be ready to beat the heat.