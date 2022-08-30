SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Nice clear conditions through the evening helping us cool down. So much so that we see most of the area in the 50’s with a few 40’s. We still have northwestern air at under 10 mph, the only real change will be slightly stronger winds later on this afternoon. Even the highs for the day will be similar to yesterday as most of the area will range from the low to upper 80’s as well as hard pressed to find a cloud in the area today.

Tomorrow will be similar sky coverage as we have more sunshine again, but expect warmer temperatures. With the switch to southern air, temperatures will rise to the upper 80’s and some low 90’s. Those temperature will last for some time along with the sunshine.

That is bad news though as we see limited rain potential for Siouxland paired with the continued above average temperatures.