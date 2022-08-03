SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- With the passage of the front, temperatures will be cooler for the day despite how warm we start off. Temperatures are still being reported in the 70’s and 80’s with clouds in the area. Winds show the low pressure in the region as they’re wrapping around in the counter clockwise formation.

Some lingering showers and storms making their way across Siouxland, but so far rain has remained minimal. Just a few hundredths of an inch reported here and there so far.

We do get some relief from the warm weather that we had yesterday, but the relief will no get us below the 90° mark just yet. I’ll let you know when it finally gets cooler.