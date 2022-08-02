SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)-As if a precursor for the day, temperatures in the area are being reported in the 60’s and some 70’s. Earlier there were still some cities reporting in the 80’s even. We had a few clouds and showers that passed earlier, but conditions have been clearing over the morning hours and will be sunny for the start of the day. That changes as clouds start to develop again through the afternoon with some potential showers and storms through the early morning tomorrow. Winds will also start to strengthen still from the south but over 10 mph and with gusts over 20 mph as well.

Today will be one of the hottest day of the year as temps get up into the upper 90’s and some even get to the 100° mark. With the southern airflow, we expect humidity values to be high as well as moisture continues to be brought in, meaning that heat index values will be well over 100°. Due to that we have a heat advisory in Siouxland that will go in effect at midday and last until 8 PM.

The next few days begin to have drops in temperatures, but we’ll still be above average for highs. The good news is that some storm chances continue to appear for the area, but with the consistent heat, we still need more rain that what’s appearing.