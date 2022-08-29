SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Starting off the morning with some clouds and storms. Storms have been isolated in the area as a few develop and move through in southern parts of Siouxland. Temperatures have in the 60’s for most of the region with winds under 10 mph and from the NW. As the day goes forward we see less clouds as temperatures rise to the low 80’s for most of the area. Winds will start to get stronger reaching to 15 mph and gusts over 25 mph as well.

The next few days will have a few things in common, mainly sunshine and slightly warm temperatures. The week will be sunny and dry as we remain closer to the mid 80’s instead. Thankfully humidity values remain lower as well.