August 29th 8PM: Finally feeling like late August

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thanks to the passage of the front last night, temperatures are being reported in the mid 70’s and a few low 80’s. Much closer to seasonal weather for the end of August.

Winds from the north have also brought in drier air, allowing for some of the humid conditions to dissipate. Rain was a little lack luster in the Sioux City area, but places to the north saw upwards of 2 inches of rain come down over a 24 hour period.

A few clouds have still stuck around through the day which will continue to move east allowing for clearer conditions through the evening with lows in the 50’s. Tomorrow similar daytime highs.

We’ll see another rain and storm chance through the day tomorrow, so make sure to stay informed.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!