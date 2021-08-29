August 29th 7 AM: Cooler Sunday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the evening storms and frontal passage, weather is gonna be cooler than yesterday.

Highs are expected to be close to 10° cooler through the area and we’ll no longer have heart index values pushed up to the triple digits as well.

Winds will be from the northwest which will also aid in bringing cooler and drier air. Clouds linger through the morning hours, but gradually clear so that by midday it’ll be mostly sunny conditions instead.

Expect the cooler temperatures to last through the week.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!