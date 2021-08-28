August 28th 8PM: Another active stormy evening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With a cold front passing through there is the potential for severe weather with a watch having now been issued in the area that will be in effect until 9 p.m. tonight.

Storms will give a chance to see up to 70 mph gust and hail of over an inch in diameter, but they look to settle done by midnight. These storms are expected to begin to really enter the area after 6 p.m. this afternoon. And the cold front will lead to temperatures dropping into the 60’s with cloudy skies and strong winds initially from the southwest and then from the northwest after the front.

Tomorrow clouds linger through the start but are clearer by midday with temps finally close to seasonal for late August.

The end of the weekend is nice, but another storm chance for the start of the week that we’ll keep an eye on.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!