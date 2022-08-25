SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- We’ve had sunshine for the area after the storms that were focused in southern Siouxland this morning, but the clear skies won’t last forever. Clouds will increase through the evening as temperatures drop to the low 60’s. The clouds bring some rain chances well after midnight through the early morning hours of Friday. Winds will become more eastern before shifting to southeastern tomorrow and beginning to increase during the day.

The showers and storms possible will be scattered through the region with accumulation expected to be concentrated again for the region. So unless you have that storm pass by you, you won’t be seeing much. Clouds stick around for the day as temperatures get a tad warmer again with the southern air increasing humidity values again, making it feel muggy again.

The weekend will have rising temperatures again as parts of Nebraska are expected to rise back to the 90’s. Paired with higher humidity values, it’ll be feeling a little stickier again.