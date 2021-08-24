August 24th 4 PM: Still warm in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – A warm day in siouxland as temperatures reached to the upper 80’s and 90’s. Which only felt warmer thanks to high humidity values, which pushed feels like temperatures into the 90’s and low 100’s. Hence why a heat advisory was issued in parts of siouxland. Did see some storms earlier, but chances are slim for the evening., gradually clearing so cooler temps in the 60’s are expected for the lows. Sunnier conditions for tomorrow as cloud coverage moves off to the east.

Though we do see cooler temperatures over the next few days, they are still a few degrees above the what is expected for later august weather.