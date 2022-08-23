SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Temperatures today got up to some warm ones as we had more 90’s for western Siouxland as well as plenty of 80’s to the east. Here in Sioux City we stayed right below the 90° mark, but still above seasonal as we get closer to the end of August. Some clouds and showers have been present in the area, those have stayed far to the west so far with clouds increasing for most of the region. Trough the evening expect clouds to stick around paired with the southern breezes will keep us warmer than the last few evenings.

Tomorrow has some scattered chances for showers and storms appearing as well that are focused in the afternoon and in western Siouxland again. Winds will shift and be from the northwest allowing for some cooler air to be brought in and cut the warming trend for a few days.

After this we have a few dry days as chances for showers remain low unless some scattered bursts appear heading towards the weekend, which is when our better chances for rain appear. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal as well.